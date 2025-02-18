Russia's Lavrov denies 3-point peace plan, warns against Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Feb. 18 that Moscow had not seen a three-point peace plan and warned that Russia would not accept the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

The alleged plan, which reportedly includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and a final peace agreement, was revealed by Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X.

"I have not seen this information, I have not seen these reports," Lavrov said at a press conference following U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov also warned that Russia would not accept the deployment of NATO military personnel in Ukraine after any potential peace deal. He claimed that even if Western troops operated under EU or national flags, rather than NATO's, it would still be a "direct threat" to Russia.

"The absorption of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance is a direct threat to the interests of the Russian Federation, a direct threat to our sovereignty," he claimed.

Kyiv said that strong security guarantees are essential for any peace agreement. The deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine has been considered as one possible option.

Lavrov further escalated rhetoric against President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that he and his team should be "calmed down" following a Ukrainian drone strike on a pumping station in Russia's Kuban region.

"This should only strengthen everyone in the opinion that this can't go on, that this man and his entire team should be calmed down, given a slap on the wrist," he said.

The talks in Saudi Arabia mark the first direct negotiations between the U.S. and Russia since the full-scale invasion began. The Russian delegation, led by Lavrov, met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials.

Zelensky announced on Feb. 18 that he postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia amid talks between Russia and the United States. He reiterated that no decisions about Ukraine's future can be made without Kyiv's involvement.