UK, France lead talks among 37 countries on 'coalition of the willing' in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

London and Paris are leading discussions among 37 countries from Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth on shielding Ukraine against any future Russian aggression in case of a peace settlement, Bloomberg reported on March 13, citing official sources.

The "coalition of the willing," which would provide security guarantees to Kyiv by sending peacekeeping troops, aircraft, or other support, was first presented by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the London summit on March 2, which hosted leaders of European nations and Canada.

Officials from Australia, Japan, and New Zealand joined a follow-up meeting in Paris on March 11, expanding the potential coalition beyond the confines of NATO and Europe, undisclosed sources told Bloomberg.

The U.S., which seeks to scale back its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war and ruled out deployment of its own peacekeepers in the country, was not part of the discussions. The Trump administration has adopted a more confrontational stance toward Kyiv and Europe while seeking a reset of relations with Moscow.

Kyiv's partners nevertheless hope to form a unified strategy to present to U.S. President Donald Trump and persuade him to commit some form of security guarantees, such as airpower or intelligence support, Bloomberg wrote.

The coalition aims to form a "reassurance force" as a key security guarantee for Ukraine. Members who are reluctant to send their own troops to Ukraine can instead deploy soldiers to neighboring countries or provide ships, aircraft, intelligence, tanks, or other support, according to the outlet.

Further details are to be discussed during a follow-up meeting this weekend.

Russia has repeatedly rejected any presence of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal. Moscow has also been evasive on the issue of a 30-day ceasefire agreed upon between the U.S. and Ukraine.

European countries have welcomed the proposed truce but stressed that security guarantees must be part of any stable peace deal. France, the U.K., and Germany also oppose Russia's efforts to demilitarize Ukraine, seeing the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the best possible security guarantee.