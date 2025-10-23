UK arrests 3 over suspected espionage for Russia

British counter terrorist police on Oct. 23 detained three men in London over suspected espionage for Russia.

The suspects, aged 44, 45, and 48, were arrested by the Metropolitan police at addresses in central and west London. Searches at the addresses are ongoing.

The news comes amid growing concerns about Russian-backed espionage, cyberattacks, and sabotage across European countries.

"We’re seeing an increasing number of (individuals) who we would describe as 'proxies' being recruited by foreign intelligence services," said Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, in a press statement.

According to Murphy, the arrests are "directly related to our ongoing efforts to disrupt this type of activity."

The police did not provide further details on the identities of the suspects.

British authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on suspected Russian agents as Moscow intensifies its hybrid operations against countries backing Ukraine.

In September, the London police detained a 35-year-old woman and two men aged 41 and 46 over suspected espionage for Russia.

Earlier the same year, several suspects were convicted in connection with an arson attack targeting Ukraine-linked businesses in London, an operation that British authorities allege was orchestrated by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.