Politics

Trump's Ukraine defense commitment hinges on belief Russia won't invade again

by Martin Fornusek
Trump's Ukraine defense commitment hinges on belief Russia won't invade again
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. House Republicans will discuss their 2026 legislative agenda at the meeting. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled readiness to commit to future defense of Ukraine, but only because he believes Russia would not invade again, according to his interview with the New York Times published on Jan. 9.

The comments appear to call into question the reliability of U.S. security guarantees that Kyiv and its European allies have been seeking to secure as part of the peace negotiations.

"I feel strongly they (Russia) wouldn't re-invade, or I wouldn't agree to it," Trump told the New York Times when asked about Washington's potential involvement in safeguarding Ukraine against future Russian aggression.

Earlier this week in Paris, the Coalition of the Willing agreed on a "legally binding" security guarantees framework that included a deployment of a European-led multinational force in Ukraine after the war.

The document says that the U.S. would lead ceasefire monitoring and potentially provide support to the multinational force, although the scale of involvement is not clear. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff acknowledged that progress has been made during the Paris summit, even though the U.S. did not sign the joint statement.

Speaking to The New York Times, Trump emphasized that Washington would play only a secondary role in the guarantees. He also signalled his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks peace.

Trump's push to end the Russia-Ukraine war has been marked by frequent turnarounds, with the White House often shifting between criticism of Kyiv and Moscow.

The latest negotiations center on a 20-point peace framework, a document drafted during a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials in response to an initial, controversial 28-point version that heavily favored Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that the peace agreement is "90% ready", even though some of the most contentious issues, such as territory, are still unresolved.

Despite Trump's apparent belief that the Kremlin is open to peace, Russia again rejected the post-war presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine and continues to demand that Kyiv cede the entire Donetsk region — a non-starter for the war-torn country.

United StatesDonald TrumpTrump & RussiaSecurity guaranteesUkraine
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

