4 injured as Russia targets Kyiv, Lviv in mass attack across Ukraine

Four people were injured as Russia launched an overnight missile and drone attack across Ukraine on Jan. 8-9, targeting major cities including Kyiv and Lviv.

Multiple neighborhoods in Kyiv have been impacted in the attack, including the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Residential buildings in the the Pechersk and Desniansky districts were damaged by drones and falling debris, authorities reported.

Explosions were initially reported in Kyiv around 11:45 p.m. local time as air defense systems engaged aerial targets, according to local authorities. Earlier, the air force warned of a ballistic missile threat and reported drones heading toward the capital.

In Lviv, Ukraine's westernmost major city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported explosions as critical infrastructure was targeted.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces launched a missile—yet to be identified—from the Kapustin Yar missile range in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was planning a mass attack across Ukraine.



"There is information that another massive Russian attack may happen tonight. It is very important to pay attention to air alerts today and tomorrow and to always go to shelters. The Russians haven’t changed one bit. They are trying to exploit the weather," Zelensky said.

Despite ongoing peace talks, Russia has continued its bombardment of Ukraine, frequently targeting energy infrastructure in an effort to plunge entire regions into darkness as Ukrainians endure freezing winter temperatures.

As a result of recent Russian attacks, more than 1 million people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast remained without water and heating as of the morning of Jan. 8.