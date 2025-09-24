KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Trump's patience with Russia 'not infinite,' Rubio warns as US sanctions loom

3 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Trump's patience with Russia 'not infinite,' Rubio warns as US sanctions loom
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 23, 2025. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump has the "opportunity and the options" to impose new sanctions against Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sept. 23.

Rubio's remarks followed Trump's unexpected reversal on the war, declaring earlier that "Ukraine is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back" after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The president has shown extraordinary patience in terms of not assessing additional sanctions in the hopes of having a breakthrough," Rubio said at a U.N. Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine.

"The president is a very patient man; he's very committed to peace, but his patience is not infinite."

Rubio said that Trump has the authority to sell "defensive weaponry, and potentially offensive weaponry" to Ukraine, while stressing that Washington still seeks a negotiated end to the war.

"It will end at a negotiating table. That's where this war will end," he added.

The comments come just a month after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Alaska, where he promised to facilitate a direct meeting between Kyiv and Moscow leaders.

Is NATO already at war with Russia? It depends who you ask
Even before Russia sent more than 20 drones into Poland’s airspace earlier this month, some world leaders were sounding the alarm about the state of the ever-deteriorating relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe. “We are already in conflict with Russia,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Aug. 29, denouncing the Kremlin’s attacks on his country’s infrastructure and attempts to undermine the country’s social stability and public opinion. Russia has been waging a hybrid war against
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image

Those efforts stalled as Putin invited Zelensky to Moscow, a proposal Kyiv rejected, with Zelensky insisting that talks in Russia were "impossible" while "my country's under missiles."

Zelensky has repeatedly voiced readiness to meet Putin on neutral ground, a proposition the Kremlin has consistently avoided.

Trump has tied potential new sanctions on Moscow — intended to pressure it into meaningful talks — to tougher European measures, criticizing the EU for continuing to import Russian energy.

In August, Washington targeted India, one of Russia's largest oil buyers, with tariffs due to Russian crude purchases, though Indian officials insisted their imports would continue.

Trump said on Sept. 23 that the U.S. will "continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them," as his administration begins sending arms to Kyiv under a new NATO-backed deal.

The first aid package, approved Sept. 16, included Patriot and HIMARS missiles.

‘Now he trusts me much more,’ Zelensky says as Trump shifts tone on Russia
“Gradually, he realized that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was simply sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more because the information that my intelligence has, that we share with our partners,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Article image
RussiaDonald TrumpTrump & RussiaMarco RubioSanctionsUnited StatesUnited NationsWarUkraine
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 24
 (Updated:  )
'Now he trusts me much more,' Zelensky says as Trump shifts tone on Russia.

"Gradually, he realized that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was simply sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more because the information that my intelligence has, that we share with our partners," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Wednesday, September 24
Show More

Editors' Picks