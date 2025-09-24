KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

'Now he trusts me much more,' Zelensky says as Trump shifts tone on Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
'Now he trusts me much more,' Zelensky says as Trump shifts tone on Russia
Zelensky talks to reporters while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Dec. 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump now trusts Kyiv more following dishonesty from Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Sept. 23.

"Gradually, (Trump) realized that Putin was simply sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more because the information that my intelligence has, that we share with our partners," Zelensky said at a press conference.

Trump and Zelensky met earlier in the day on the sidelines of the U.N.'s annual leader-level General Assembly. Following their bilateral meeting, the U.S. leader told reporters he would share "in about a month from now" if he still trusts Putin.

Meanwhile, Zelensky warned that Russia will continue to wage its hybrid warfare against Europe even as it continues its war against Ukraine.

"I told him that (Putin) will not wait for the end of the war in Ukraine. Instead, he will try to look for weak spots in Europe, in NATO member countries, he will try to do this. I emphasized, I don't know what format he will choose, because there are cyberattacks and other methods," he said.

Zelensky's comments follow a series of Russian provocations in NATO territory. Moscow violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory in a first for any NATO member in over three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Days after facing condemnation for violating Polish airspace, Russian drones again violated EU and NATO airspace, flying over Romanian territory on Sept. 13 amid a mass aerial attack on Ukraine. In another escalation on Sept. 19, three Russian fighter jets violated Estonian airspace.

The U.S. leader has previously called for Ukraine to make concessions to Russia, but following his meeting with Zelensky, he signaled that Ukraine may be able to return all of its territory as Moscow refuses to cease hostilities.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform afterward.

BREAKING: Zelensky, Trump meet in New York amid surging Russia-NATO tensions
The meeting, their fourth since Trump returned to office in January, comes as tensions between NATO and Moscow flare up over Russian aerial incursions into allied countries.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
Volodymyr ZelenskyDonald TrumpVladimir PutinUkraineTrump & UkraineUnited Nations
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 24
'Now he trusts me much more,' Zelensky says as Trump shifts tone on Russia.

"Gradually, he realized that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was simply sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more because the information that my intelligence has, that we share with our partners," President Volodymyr Zelensky said

Wednesday, September 24
Show More

Editors' Picks