Lavrov won't attend possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Russian media says

The disclosure follows a warning from Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who on May 6 said Moscow was carrying out an "unprecedented" interference campaign.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
Earlier reporting from the Washington Post cited a former Russian official who claimed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, would represent Moscow in the talks.
Vyshyvanka, a traditionally styled embroidered shirt or dress, is the central feature of Ukraine’s national clothing.
The Council of Europe on May 14 approved the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's top leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian lawmaker Maria Mezentseva reported.
Viktoria Roshchyna, 27, disappeared in August 2023 while reporting from Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories. Moscow admitted she was in Russian detention the following year.
Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel speaks about the future of the EU-led special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its role in bringing Russia to justice.
Turkish officials told Bloomberg that while they don't expect Trump to visit Istanbul, they are not ruling it out, and preparations for any scenario are underway.
The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m.
Melkonyants was arrested in August 2023 in connection with the activities of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), which was co-founded by Golos's legal predecessor, the Golos association.
Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.
The majority of Ukrainians, 71%, do not support holding elections before a full peace deal, even in the case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.
"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility. ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Qatar, Reuters reported.
Trump has long demanded that NATO allies increase their military spending, previously calling for the alliance to raise its benchmark from 2% to 5% of GDP.
Lavrov won't attend possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Russian media says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will not participate in the possible Russia-Ukraine talks set for May 15 in Istanbul, the pro-government media outlet Kommersant reported on May 14, citing unnamed sources.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed hosting direct talks in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow. While President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will attend the talks, the Kremlin has so far stayed quiet about the possibility of Putin attending.
Moscow has not yet officially named the composition of its delegation. Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said the details may be announced late on May 14.
Zelensky confirmed he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and said that both he and Erdogan are ready to travel to Istanbul if Putin agrees to attend the talks.
U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to join the meeting, unnamed Turkish officials cited told Bloomberg, but added that they did not fully rule out a last-minute visit.
The U.S. president announced on May 13 that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior U.S. officials will attend the talks. According to Reuters, Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are also expected in Istanbul.
Zelensky and Putin last met face-to-face in December 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, there have been no direct talks between the two leaders.