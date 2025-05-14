Trump unlikely to attend Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Bloomberg reports

U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to attend the possible Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, Bloomberg reported on May 14, citing unnamed Turkish officials.

The officials told Bloomberg that while they don't expect Trump to visit Istanbul, they are not ruling it out, and preparations for any scenario are underway.

The talks, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, have drawn international attention amid hopes they could mark the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022.

While President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to attend, the Kremlin has only committed to sending a delegation, withholding confirmation on whether Putin will appear in person.

"I believe both leaders are going to be there. I even thought about flying over — I'm not sure where I'll be on Thursday, I have so many meetings," Trump said on May 12.

The U.S. president announced on May 13 that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior U.S. officials will attend the talks. According to Reuters, Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are also expected in Istanbul.

"Our people are going to be going there. Marco (Rubio) is going to be going there. Others are going to be going, and we'll see if we can get it done," Trump said during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum.

Zelensky said he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but both leaders are prepared to fly to Istanbul if Putin agrees to attend.

The Kremlin has not yet named the composition of its delegation. Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said the details may be announced late on May 14.

"If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point that he does not want to end the war," Zelensky said during a May 13 press conference in Kyiv.

Ukraine and its European allies have backed a U.S.-proposed unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting May 12 as a prerequisite to peace talks. Moscow has rejected the proposal, continuing to launch missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

The White House has shown growing frustration with the lack of progress in peace talks. Trump, who vowed to end the war within 100 days of taking office, has missed the self-imposed deadline.

The U.S. president has alternated between blaming both sides for the impasse and suggesting breakthroughs are still possible.