Ukraine, Europe's hopes rise for 'just peace' after Trump meets Zelensky at Vatican

The April 26 meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican has raised hopes among Ukraine and its European allies that a just end to Russia's full-scale invasion can still be achieved.

"Ending the war in Ukraine — this is the goal we share with President Trump," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X on April 26.

Zelensky and Trump were among the many leaders who arrived in Vatican City to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who died on April 21 after suffering a stroke, at the age of 88.

The White House described the meeting as a "very productive discussion," while Zelensky also called it a "good meeting," noting that they discussed "a lot one-on-one."

In a Truth Social post published shortly after he met with Zelensky in the Vatican, Trump said that "there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days."

Russia has intensified its strikes against civilian areas in Ukraine as Trump pushes for a peace deal, with a Russian attack killing at least 12 civilians and injuring around 90 in Kyiv on April 24.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through banking or secondary sanctions?" Trump added, in a dramatic shift in tone to recent statements which have generally been viewed as being favorable to the Kremlin and in line with its interests.

Following the brief meeting with Trump, Zelensky also met with several European officials, including Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelensky reaffirmed it to me today. He wishes to work alongside the Americans and the Europeans to make it happen," Macron wrote on X.

"It is now up to President Putin to prove that he truly wants peace."

Macron also added that France and its partners would continue working through the so-called coalition of the willing, launched in Paris in March, to push for "both a ceasefire and a full, lasting peace in Ukraine."

According to Ukrainian lawmaker and chair of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, it was an "important meeting" because the problem has always been in the lack of "direct contact" between Zelensky and Trump.

Trump and Zelensky have not met in person since a tense February meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelensky for what they called a lack of gratitude for U.S. support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Merezhko called their meeting a "good sign" and a "restoration of this direct dialogue between them, which paves the way for more thorough and more detailed meetings in the future."

"It’s important even psychologically because so far, Trump views the war through the eye of (U.S. Special Envoy Steve) Witkoff, whom he trusts. Witkoff tends to share Putin’s viewpoint and promote Putin’s narrative, which is so dangerous," Merezhko told the Kyiv Independent.

Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 25.

"And even though they only spoke for a few moments, Trump's tone changed immediately, and based on his tweet, he began to realize that Putin can not be trusted," Merezhko said.

"We need more direct contact; otherwise, people like Whitkoff will prevail and have more influence over Trump's decisions."

In an interview with Polish media Polsat News published on April 26, Polish President Andrzej Duda also said he hoped the meeting had a "specific spirit that could inspire new solutions and ideas that would help end this war."

"It is in the interests of Poland and the Poles that this war ends with a just peace, which will also give us a guarantee of peace, so that we can truly develop peacefully, without fear that someone will attack us," he added.

Addressing Zelensky following their meeting, von der Leyen reaffirmed Europe's support for Ukraine to end Russia's war against Ukraine, saying, "Europe will always stand by Ukraine in the pursuit of peace."

"You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace," she said.

Estonian President Alar Karis, who said he spoke with Trump directly following the funeral, told the regional media outlet ERR that Trump has promised not to withdraw as a mediator in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Karis said he asked Trump directly about the progress of the peace talks. According to Karis, Trump promised that the U.S. would continue to work towards a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

"I asked him how the peace process was going and asked him to do everything to ensure that the process continued, so that the U.S. did not withdraw," Karis told ERR.

"He promised to do so and said that we were quite close to a solution, since he had just met with Zelensky."

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that "no words are needed to describe the importance of this historic meeting."

"Hoping for results on everything we covered," Zelensky said after the meeting.

"Protecting the lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."