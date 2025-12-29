Trump, Putin hold phone call following Zelensky's visit to Florida

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Dec, 29, following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the Trump—Putin conversation as "positive," without providing further details.

The call is the second between Trump and Putin in two days. The first conversation took place before the U.S. president's meeting with Zelensky at his residence Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 28.