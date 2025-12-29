KI logo
Trump, Putin hold phone call following Zelensky's visit to Florida

by Kateryna Denisova
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Dec, 29, following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the Trump—Putin conversation as "positive," without providing further details.

The call is the second between Trump and Putin in two days. The first conversation took place before the U.S. president's meeting with Zelensky at his residence Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 28.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

