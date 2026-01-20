Trump, Putin envoys call Davos talks on Ukraine 'very positive,' and 'constructive'

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys met with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Davos on Jan. 20 to discuss Washington’s peace plan for Ukraine, with both sides describing the talks as constructive.

The meeting in the USA House at Davos reportedly lasted about two hours, a source said.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting was “very positive,” according to Russia’s state-run media outlet RIA.

Dmitriev also called the dialogue “constructive,” and claimed that “more and more people are understanding the correctness” of Russia’s position.

Announcing his arrival in Davos on X, Dmitriev shared a graphic featuring phrases about the "collapse of globalism" and the "end of the new world order."

In recent months, Russia has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire along the current front lines, as well as the European-led plan to deploy a multinational peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war.

Trump's latest push to broker an end to hostilities in Ukraine centers around a 20-point peace framework ironed out in a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials.

Kyiv has signaled that the plan is "90%" ready, even though Moscow continues to reject compromise on some of the most thorny issues, such as the fate of partially occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The world's flagship economic summit, taking place from Jan. 19 to 23 in the Swiss Alpine town, brings together almost 3,000 participants and heads of state and government from over 60 countries.

Russian officials have been excluded from the annual Davos gatherings since the World Economic Forum suspended relations with Moscow in March 2022.