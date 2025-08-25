Trump admin weighs sanctions on EU officials over Digital Services Act, Reuters reports

The Trump administration is considering imposing sanctions on European Union or member state officials involved in implementing the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The potential move comes amid ongoing U.S. complaints that the law censors American voices and places an unfair burden on U.S. tech companies. If enacted, the sanctions would mark an unprecedented escalation in the administration’s efforts to push back against what it sees as Europe’s attempt to silence conservative viewpoints.

Senior officials at the State Department have not yet made a final decision, the sources said, but are exploring visa restrictions as a possible punitive measure. U.S. officials held internal meetings on the matter last week, although it remains unclear which EU or national-level officials would be targeted.

The Digital Services Act, a flagship EU law, requires large online platforms to take stronger action against illegal content, including hate speech and child sexual abuse material. The law, according to EU officials, aims to make the digital environment safer while preserving freedom of expression.

U.S. critics, however, argue that the DSA imposes "undue" restrictions on free speech and disproportionately impacts American platforms. In an internal directive issued in early August, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed U.S. diplomats across Europe to raise objections to the law and encourage EU governments and digital regulators to consider amending or repealing it.

EU officials have rejected Washington’s criticisms.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in the EU. It lies at the heart of the DSA," a European Commission spokesperson said, calling the U.S. claims of censorship "completely unfounded."

Trump administration officials have increasingly framed their foreign policy around defending conservative speech. In May, Rubio threatened visa bans for foreign officials who attempt to "censor" Americans online, and suggested that such measures could apply to regulators of U.S. tech firms abroad.

Vice President JD Vance and other senior figures have frequently criticized European governments for allegedly suppressing right-wing views. In February, Vance stunned allies at a major security conference by accusing EU states of silencing opposition groups like Germany’s far-right AfD and "retreating" from free speech.

U.S. tech companies, including Meta Platforms—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram—have echoed the administration’s criticisms. They argue that the DSA amounts to censorship of their platforms and creates costly compliance burdens.

EU antitrust and digital policy leaders responded to those concerns during meetings with U.S. lawmakers in March, stating that the regulation is designed to ensure open digital markets and is not aimed specifically at American firms.