Thousands in Slovakia protest Fico's Russian-friendly stance, economic policies

by Martin Fornusek
A man holds up a placard showing Slovak premier Robert Fico and reading 'With the Lord' as participants protest against the government's proposed cost-cutting measures during a rally against nationalist premier Fico at Freedom Square in Bratislava on Sept. 16, 2025. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)

Protests erupted across Slovakia on Sept. 16 over Prime Minister Robert Fico's Moscow-friendly policies and domestic austerity measures.

The demonstrations took place in the capital of Bratislava and 15 other cities and towns.

The event came after Fico's visit to China earlier this month, where he attended the end of World War II celebrations as the only EU leader and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since returning to power in 2023, the populist leader has halted Slovak military aid to Ukraine and opposed EU efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

Fico has also often parrotted pro-Kremlin talking points on Ukraine and the war and attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow in May.

The Progressive Slovakia (PS) party and other opposition political groups led the latest wave of protests, which gathered thousands across the country.

Robert Simecka, the PS's chairman, said the protests were aimed "against the impoverishment of people, selling out to the mafia, and pulling us toward Russia."

"Foreign policy needs a turnaround — from the East to West," Simecka said on X.

Disillusionment with Fico's government was further fueled by a recent austerity package, which included an increase in taxes and insurance payments and a possible reduction of some holidays.

This year saw a number of mass protests in Slovakia against Fico's foreign policies. In March, thousands of protesters took to the streets, chanting that "Slovakia is Europe" and accusing the government of strengthening ties with Putin.

SlovakiaRussiaRobert Fico
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

