Slovakia increasing Russian gas imports, aims to 'standardize relations' with Moscow, Fico tells Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 2 that he will seek to normalize relations with Moscow, as Bratislava moves to gradually increase Russian gas imports through the TurkStream pipeline.

"Volumes are increasing gradually and have nearly reached 4 billion cubic meters per year regarding gas supplies that we receive via the TurkStream pipeline," Fico told reporters, adding that he is opposed to EU's plan to phase out Russian fossil fuel imports.

Under the current phaseout plan, gas imported under short-term contracts of less than one year must stop by June 17, 2026, with exemptions for landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. Longer-term agreements will be prohibited entirely by the end of 2027.

"We will vote against the decision. I am sure that much could change by 2028," Fico said. "We want to continue to cooperate in the energy sector. We are interested in supplies of Russian gas and oil. We are also interested in cooperation in other areas," Fico said.

During the meeting, Putin called for curbing Ukraine's access to reverse gas flows and electricity imports from Europe to pressure Kyiv into halting attacks on energy infrastructure linked to the West.

Fico, who traveled to China to attend World War II events alongside Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi, serves as one of Europe's most friendly ally of Moscow.

Since returning to office in 2023, Fico has ended military aid to Ukraine from Slovak army stocks and questioned EU sanctions on Russia. In the past, Fico has also vowed to block Kyiv's entry into NATO — a move that requires the agreement of all 32 members, including Slovakia.

"I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in the standardization of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation," Fico said during his meeting with Putin. "Let's get back to what used to be typical for countries when it comes to economic cooperation," he added.

Slovakia served as the only EU country represented at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China. Putin and Fico last met in Moscow in May during Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

As relations between Bratislava and Moscow continue to deepen, European allies have been critical about Fico's and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's relations with Moscow.

Bloomberg reported on Sept. 1 that Denmark, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has circulated a proposal requiring gas importers to provide national authorities with proof that their supplies do not originate in Russia.

