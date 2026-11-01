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Tears and joy as Oleshky residents reunite with relatives in Ukraine

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On Oct. 31, residents of the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky finally arrived in Ukrainian-controlled territory as part of an evacuation mission that involved a short pause in fighting mediated with the involvement of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. Seventeen buses carrying evacuees reached Ukrainian-controlled territory, where families were reunited with loved ones they had not seen for years. The Kyiv Independent’s Yuliia Taradiuk and Olena Zashko witnessed the arrival of the residents from Ol
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How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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