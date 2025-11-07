KI logo
Sweden has helped fund 400 drones for Ukraine's strike campaign on Russian oil refineries

by Asami Terajima
An oil refinery burns following a reported overnight drone attack on the facility in Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Screenshot / Crimean Wind / Telegram)

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 6 that Sweden has helped Ukraine produce 400 long-range drones, which are then often used to hit targets such as oil refineries deep inside Russia.

"Ukraine and Sweden are strengthening cooperation in the development of innovative defense technologies," Shmyhal said in a Facebook post, where he announced that he signed a letter of intent on a defense innovation partnership with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

He added that Sweden has helped Ukraine produce 400 long-range strike drones under the Danish model scheme, which helps fund Ukraine's defense production.

In addition to the over $9 billion in aid that Sweden has already allocated to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale war in 2022, the Nordic country plans to provide approximately $8 billion in 2026 and 2027 for military support, according to the minister.

Shmyhal's announcement comes as Ukraine aims to strike deeper into Russian territory in an attempt to disrupt its logistics and grind down its war machine from a distance.

It is unclear how much the regular Ukrainian attacks using homemade drones inside Russia or in occupied territories have affected Moscow's army.

The partnership with Sweden marks a step forward in Ukraine's calls to its Western allies for funding to domestically produce long-range weapons, after seeing the Western hesitation in providing missiles that would hit Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak admitted in September that the country faces a "small deficit" of petroleum products, which he said is being offset by reserves.

Between July 28 and Sept. 22, the number of gas stations selling gasoline in Russia fell by 360, or 2.6%, according to the Russian pro-government media outlet Kommersant.

Fuel shortages are particularly severe in occupied Crimea, where roughly half of gas stations have halted gasoline sales due to disrupted supplies, Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

The Southern Federal District, which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea, has been among the hardest hit, with more than 220 stations — about 14% — suspending fuel sales.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

