Russian fuel crisis escalates as half of gas stations in occupied Crimea halt gasoline sales

Around 50% of gas stations in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol have stopped selling gasoline due to fuel supply disruptions, Russian pro-government media outlet Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

The publication, citing monitoring data from 17,000 Russian gas stations, said shortages were also recorded in other regions, but the situation was most acute on the peninsula.

The Southern Federal District, which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea, was one of the hardest hit areas, with over 220 stations — or 14.2% of the total — suspending fuel sales.

Between July 28 and Sept. 22, the number of gas stations selling fuel in Russia fell by 2.6%, with Rostov Oblast, the Mari El Republic, and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast also seeing declines of up to 14%.

The disruption follows a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries in August, which have strained supplies and forced Moscow to cut exports.

Ukrainian strikes have targeted at least 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries since August 2025, according to the Financial Times, pushing Russian diesel exports down to their lowest level since 2020.

Ukraine has urged Western allies to impose additional sanctions on Russian energy, arguing that cutting Moscow's oil revenues would weaken its ability to finance the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed the European Union to halt Russian energy imports, saying tougher U.S. measures depend on Europe reducing its reliance on Moscow.

Russia's economy continues to struggle under the dual pressure of sanctions and war expenditures, facing high inflation, near-record interest rates, and slowing growth.