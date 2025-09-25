KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian fuel crisis escalates as half of gas stations in occupied Crimea halt gasoline sales

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian fuel crisis escalates as half of gas stations in occupied Crimea halt gasoline sales
For illustratrive purposes. Lukoil logo seen outside a petrol station in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Around 50% of gas stations in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol have stopped selling gasoline due to fuel supply disruptions, Russian pro-government media outlet Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

The publication, citing monitoring data from 17,000 Russian gas stations, said shortages were also recorded in other regions, but the situation was most acute on the peninsula.

The Southern Federal District, which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea, was one of the hardest hit areas, with over 220 stations — or 14.2% of the total — suspending fuel sales.

Between July 28 and Sept. 22, the number of gas stations selling fuel in Russia fell by 2.6%, with Rostov Oblast, the Mari El Republic, and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast also seeing declines of up to 14%.

The disruption follows a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries in August, which have strained supplies and forced Moscow to cut exports.

Ukrainian strikes have targeted at least 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries since August 2025, according to the Financial Times, pushing Russian diesel exports down to their lowest level since 2020.

Ukraine has urged Western allies to impose additional sanctions on Russian energy, arguing that cutting Moscow's oil revenues would weaken its ability to finance the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed the European Union to halt Russian energy imports, saying tougher U.S. measures depend on Europe reducing its reliance on Moscow.

Russia's economy continues to struggle under the dual pressure of sanctions and war expenditures, facing high inflation, near-record interest rates, and slowing growth.

‘Suicides and suffocation’ — Russia sends troops into gas pipelines to bypass Ukrainian defenses
A recent Russian assault in the embattled city of Kupiansk has once again thrust an uncommon, but often highly-effective tactic into the spotlight — using underground pipes to penetrate Ukrainian defensive lines. Russian units attempting to move across the Oskil River used a gas pipeline, monitoring group DeepState reported on Sept. 12, with soldiers using specially designed wheeled benches and electric scooters to maneuver. They reportedly reached the nearby village of Radkivka “without serio
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
RussiaCrimeaWarRussian oilSevastopolRussian gasDrone attackUkraineAttacks on RussiaOil refineries
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Thursday, September 25
Show More

Editors' Picks