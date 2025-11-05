Explosions reported in Russia's Oryol Oblast — residents claim missile attack

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

The Russian city of Oryol came under attack overnight on Nov. 5, according to local residents, Russian media, and the regional governor.

Residents said they heard multiple explosions in Oryol and posted footage of the attack to social media, the Telegram news channel Astra reported. According to locals, it sounded like the city was being attacked by missiles.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov claimed that Ukrainian drones were targeting the region and that Russian air defense units destroyed the UAVs. Debris from the intercepted drones damaged homes and an outbuilding, he said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Less than a week earlier, the Ukrainian Navy said it struck the Oryol Thermal Power Plant (TPP) with domestically produced Neptune cruise missiles. The Navy's announcement followed reports of fires at the facility.

Kyiv regularly targets military and industrial facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.