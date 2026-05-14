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Poland scrambles jets to intercept Russian spy plane in Baltic Sea 'provocation'

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Poland scrambles jets to intercept Russian spy plane in Baltic Sea 'provocation'
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance spotted by the Polish Air Force over the Baltic Sea on Oct. 28, 2025. (Polish Armed Forces's Operational Command/X)

Poland intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Baltic Sea, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on May 14.

Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incident as an "aggressive action" by Moscow aimed at testing Poland's air defense systems. He said the aircraft was flying with its transponders switched off.

The Russian Ilyushin Il-20, derived from the Soviet-era Il-18 transport plane, is used for electronic surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The aircraft is equipped with radar and signal intelligence systems designed to gather information on military infrastructure and communications networks.

"Every provocation will be met with an immediate response from our pilots," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The interception came a day after Poland activated "necessary forces and resources," including scrambling aircraft, during a large-scale Russian strike against Ukraine that primarily targeted the country's western regions near the NATO border.

NATO countries regularly dispatch fighter jets in response to suspicious Russian military activity. Poland has repeatedly scrambled aircraft during Russian missile and drone attacks conducted near its territory throughout Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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