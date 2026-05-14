Poland scrambles jets to intercept Russian spy plane in Baltic Sea 'provocation'

Poland intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Baltic Sea, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on May 14.

Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incident as an "aggressive action" by Moscow aimed at testing Poland's air defense systems. He said the aircraft was flying with its transponders switched off.

The Russian Ilyushin Il-20, derived from the Soviet-era Il-18 transport plane, is used for electronic surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The aircraft is equipped with radar and signal intelligence systems designed to gather information on military infrastructure and communications networks.

"Every provocation will be met with an immediate response from our pilots," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The interception came a day after Poland activated "necessary forces and resources," including scrambling aircraft, during a large-scale Russian strike against Ukraine that primarily targeted the country's western regions near the NATO border.

NATO countries regularly dispatch fighter jets in response to suspicious Russian military activity. Poland has repeatedly scrambled aircraft during Russian missile and drone attacks conducted near its territory throughout Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.