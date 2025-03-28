The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

State Department officially informs Congress of plans to dissolve USAID, CNN reports

by Olena Goncharova March 29, 2025 1:59 AM 3 min read
Protesters gather outside of USAID headquarters on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Department formally notified Congress on March 28 that it is dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and transferring some of its functions under its jurisdiction.

According to the notification, the agency, which has been central to U.S. foreign aid efforts, will be disbanded by July 1.

The move effectively ends USAID, a multibillion-dollar agency tasked with fighting global poverty and hunger. The decision to shutter an agency created by Congress without legislative input is expected to spark legal challenges. Critics warn that eliminating USAID could undermine humanitarian efforts, while the Trump administration has accused the agency of mismanaging taxpayer funds and supporting overseas programs that do not align with U.S. interests.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has systematically gutted USAID, halting nearly all foreign aid programs pending review, firing thousands of employees, and canceling billions of dollars in aid contracts.

US foreign aid transformed Ukraine. Its suspension threatens decades of work
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent isn’t a recipient of U.S. foreign aid, and its funding wasn’t affected by the aid freeze. With the stroke of a pen, U.S. President Donald Trump last week put a freeze on projects that have helped Ukraine become freer and
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

As of last week, fewer than 900 USAID employees remained, according to an internal agency notice to Congress. The cuts have triggered lawsuits from aid groups and staff members, some of whom were forced to return home from overseas assignments without reimbursement.

USAID was a primary target of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is implementing deep cuts across federal agencies. In a message to USAID employees obtained by CNN, Jeremy Lewin, a DOGE liaison and senior USAID official, defended the decision, saying it would "significantly enhance efficiency, accountability, uniformity, and strategic impact" in foreign aid efforts. He confirmed that most non-statutory positions at USAID will be eliminated, with employees receiving reduction-in-force notices starting March 28.

Some USAID programs, including humanitarian assistance, global health efforts, strategic investment, and limited national security projects, will be absorbed by the State Department’s regional bureaus, according to the congressional notification.

However, other functions deemed redundant will be cut entirely. The restructuring has faced significant pushback from career officials, with one senior USAID official placed on leave after blaming Trump appointees for crippling the government’s ability to carry out life-saving humanitarian missions.

US court blocks cuts to USAID, says Musk’s DOGE likely violated Constitution
The court order requires the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all USAID employees, including those on administrative leave. However, it does not reinstate the agency in full or reverse staff firings.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Olena Goncharova

Video

Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.