Starmer names British soldier killed during weapons test in Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Dec. 10 named the British soldier killed during a weapons test in Ukraine as 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Starmer said Hooley died after a "tragic accident" away from the front line.

Hooley died in Ukraine during the testing of a "new defensive capability" on Dec. 9, the U.K. Defense Ministry said a day earlier.

"It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the U.K. Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

"He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines."

British Defense Minister John Healey said on Dec. 9 he was "devastated by the death of a U.K. service person in Ukraine."

"My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them," he added.