Starmer names British soldier killed during weapons test in Ukraine

1 min read
by Yuliia Taradiuk
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he meets with Defence Secretary John Healey and Member of the House of Lords George Robertson at 10 Downing Street on July 16, 2024 in London, England. (Benjamin Cremel / WPA Pool)

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Dec. 10 named the British soldier killed during a weapons test in Ukraine as 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Starmer said Hooley died after a "tragic accident" away from the front line.

Hooley died in Ukraine during the testing of a "new defensive capability" on Dec. 9, the U.K. Defense Ministry said a day earlier.

"It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the U.K. Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

"He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines."

British Defense Minister John Healey said on Dec. 9 he was "devastated by the death of a U.K. service person in Ukraine."

"My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them," he added.

UkraineUnited KingdomKeir Starmer
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

