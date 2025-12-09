Hello, this is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,385 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Two soldiers from Ukraine’s 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade captured six Russian servicemen during a combat search operation in the Oleksandrivka sector which lies along the borders of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts in southeastern Ukraine, the brigade reported on Facebook on Dec. 8.

The soldiers, part of the brigade’s 3rd Mechanized Battalion, encountered Russian troops during a search-and-strike mission. A video published by the brigade shows the capture and evacuation of the Russian soldiers under artillery fire.

The 67th Brigade said that Russian forces opened fire on their own troops during the evacuation, allegedly attempting to kill the captured soldiers to prevent their surrender.

"These actions reflect how the Russian command devalues the lives of its own personnel, sending them to certain death," the brigade wrote.

Russian An-22 military cargo plane crashes, everyone on board reportedly killed

Last updated 1:17 p.m. Kyiv time.

A Russian An-22 military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo Oblast on Dec. 9, reportedly killing all seven crew members on board.

"Today, during a test flight after repairs, an An-22 military transport plane crashed. The plane fell in a deserted area," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The plane reportedly crashed near the Uvodsky Reservoir some 300 kilometers east of Moscow.

Russian media channels reported all seven crew members were killed. The An-22 is a Soviet-era heavy military transport aircraft originally manufactured by the Antonov Design Bureau in Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone strike sparked 3-day fire at Russia's Temryuk Seaport, SBU source says

Last updated 11:59 a.m. Kyiv time.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drone strike on Dec. 5 targeted a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Russia’s Temryuk Seaport in Krasnodar Krai, triggering a massive fire that burned for three days, an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 9.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the attack on Dec. 8, reporting that approximately 70% of the facility’s total fuel tanks were destroyed in the strike.

The source said the operation was conducted by the SBU’s elite Alpha special operations unit and targeted the production facilities of Maktren-Nafta, a company involved in liquefied natural gas (LNG) transshipment, adding the blaze had "burned for three days."

According to the source, the strike caused fires in more than 20 of the site’s 30 storage tanks, each with a capacity of 200 cubic meters. The drones also reportedly destroyed railway tankers, an intermediate fueling unit, and a loading/unloading overpass.

At least 5 killed, 48 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 10 people have been killed and 43 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 8.

Russia launched 110 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 84 drones. Twenty-four drones made it through, striking nine locations

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 8 settlements, injuring eight people over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed three people and injured 15 others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drones attacked Nikopol, injuring two people, Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were injured over the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured sixteen people, the local military administration reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed two civilians, and injured five others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,182,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,182,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 9.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,403 tanks, 23,691 armored fighting vehicles, 69,182 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,944 artillery systems, 1,563 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 431 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 88,889 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.



