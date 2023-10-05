Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Scholz pledges another Patriot system to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2023 10:21 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Volodymyr Zelensky during their bilateral meeting in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will send Ukraine another Patriot air defense system "to help ward off aerial and drone attacks during the coming winter months," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Oct. 5.

He didn't provide a timeframe for the system's delivery to Ukraine.

The announcement follows a bilateral meeting between Scholz and President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the third European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

During the meeting, Zelensky briefed Scholz about the battlefield situation and priorities for defense assistance to Ukraine.

"I am grateful for Germany's support in defending our freedom and people. It is also a defense of Europe and our shared values," Zelensky said on Telegram following the talks.

Bild: Scholz blocking delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for the foreseeable future
Germany will not send long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine due to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s fears that the move will draw Germany into the war, Bild reported on Oct. 4, citing unnamed German and Ukrainian sources as well as Scholz’s previous comments.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Ukraine has received four Patriot systems, three provided by Germany and another by the U.S. They proved their worth soon after the delivery by downing air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles, lauded by Moscow as "unstoppable hypersonic" weapons.

Air defense is likely to remain a priority of Ukraine, as Russia is reportedly capable of producing up to 67 missiles per month. Kyiv says Moscow will likely attempt the strategy of crippling Ukraine's energy system with mass strikes again the following winter.

Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine
The wait is over — after almost a year of refusals and hesitation, Western-provided MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems have finally arrived and become operational in Ukraine. On April 21 and 26, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the full employment of two Patriot batteries. As Ukraine’s own Soviet-er…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.