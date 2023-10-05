Scholz pledges another Patriot system to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will send Ukraine another Patriot air defense system "to help ward off aerial and drone attacks during the coming winter months," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Oct. 5.

He didn't provide a timeframe for the system's delivery to Ukraine.

The announcement follows a bilateral meeting between Scholz and President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the third European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

During the meeting, Zelensky briefed Scholz about the battlefield situation and priorities for defense assistance to Ukraine.

"I am grateful for Germany's support in defending our freedom and people. It is also a defense of Europe and our shared values," Zelensky said on Telegram following the talks.

Ukraine has received four Patriot systems, three provided by Germany and another by the U.S. They proved their worth soon after the delivery by downing air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles, lauded by Moscow as "unstoppable hypersonic" weapons.

Air defense is likely to remain a priority of Ukraine, as Russia is reportedly capable of producing up to 67 missiles per month. Kyiv says Moscow will likely attempt the strategy of crippling Ukraine's energy system with mass strikes again the following winter.