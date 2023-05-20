Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's defense intelligence: Russia able to produce up to 67 missiles per month

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 1:54 PM 1 min read
A Russian missile shot down over Kyiv Oblast on May 18, 2023. (Photo: Andriy Nebytov / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has likely used up its missile stockpiles but has successfully established a production line for fresh munitions.

Fragments from Russian missiles suggest that they have just “left the assembly line,” Defense Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitsky said to RBC-Ukraine on May 19.

According to Skibitsky, Russia is able to produce up to 67 missiles per month, including 35 Kh-101s cruise missiles, 25 Kalibr cruise missiles, five M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander-M system, and two Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles.

This means that Moscow successfully managed to acquire components for advanced munitions despite Western sanctions aiming to prevent that.

The Russian military appears to have changed the strategic use of its missile arsenal, Skibitsky further commented.

In winter, the shellings were targeted to cripple Ukraine’s energy structure.

Now, Russia shifted its focus to Ukraine’s air defense, including the newly supplied U.S. Patriot systems, and to disrupting Kyiv’s counteroffensive preparations.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
