News Feed, Olha Stefanishyna, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, European Union
Sanctions remain vital for maintaining international pressure on Russia, Deputy PM says

by Sonya Bandouil February 20, 2025 6:27 AM 2 min read
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, speaks during the International Ministerial Social Policy Summit on April 26, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Sanctions against Russia remain a key tool of international pressure, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna said on Feb. 19.

"The majority of sanctions, including almost all sovereign assets of the Russian Federation, are frozen specifically in the territory and jurisdictions of the European Union. Therefore, this is precisely the moment when we understand that this is not a reversible issue," she said to RBC-Ukraine at the opening of the Ukraine's Path to the EU in Illustrations, Posters, and Artworks exhibition.

Stefanishyna noted that Russia raising the issue of sanctions was unsurprising, as it had used similar leverage during negotiations over the Black Sea grain corridor agreement.

She expressed uncertainty regarding the position of the U.S. and its next steps, but appeared confident in the EU’s commitment to upholding sanctions.

"I am confident regarding the European Union. But, in principle, if we take into account the official statements of the US, particularly after the so-called consultations that took place (between the US and Russia), they did not appear radical," she said.

EU envoys approved the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 19, and the measures are set to be officially endorsed by EU ministers on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The newest sanctions package will target aluminum imports and the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, referring to aging and poorly insured ships Russia uses to avoid sanctions on the oil trade.

Hungary again blocks EU sanctions against Moscow Patriarch Kirill
“Hungary also blocked sanctions against 27 individuals and organizations, including Patriarch Kirill, arguing that targeting religious leaders undermines peace efforts,” a Hungarian government spokesperson said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
