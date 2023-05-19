Russia's special forces reportedly deployed near Ukraine's borders for ‘diversion activities’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Elite Russian troops have arrived in Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast, to conduct “diversion” and “anti-diversion” activities at the Russo-Ukrainian border, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported on May 19.

The troops are also expected to raise the morale of the Russian troops in the area, according to the report.

Tyotkino is located in a small salient of the Russian territory near the borders with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

The National Resistance Center has identified units from the 3rd Guards Separate Spetsnaz Brigade from Tolyatti, Samar Oblast, and the 22nd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade from Stepnoy, Rostov Oblast, among those deployed to the area.

The main designated task of these units is suppressing and responding to partisan activities at the border region, according to the center.

Both brigades operate under the command of Russia’s military intelligence, the GRU.

GRU Spetsnaz units have been deployed to numerous hotspots with Russia’s involvement, including the Chechen Wars, the Syrian War, the occupation of Crimea, and the ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.

Both the 3rd and the 22nd brigades have seen heavy fighting in Ukraine, suffering severe losses in the process.

Though Ukraine doens’t officially admit its involvement, attacks have recently increased against targets in Russia’s border regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, and Voronezh oblasts.

Most recently, on May 16, drones struck a building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the village of Glushkovo, Kursk Oblast.

On May 11, the governor of the Kursk Oblast reported a drone strike against an electrical station in Tyotkino itself.