This Week in Ukraine Ep. 5 – Everything we know about Ukrainian attacks inside Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #5 is dedicated to Ukrainian attacks deep behind enemy lines – on Russian soil, and in occupied Crimea.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent's reporter Francis Farrell.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Anna Yakutenko.