Drone attacks reported in Russia's Bryansk, Kursk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drone attacks were reported in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk oblasts over the past 24 hours, according to local officials and independent media.

Independent Russian media publication Astra reported on May 16 that "three rounds of ammunition" were dropped by a drone onto a building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the village of Glushkovo in Kursk Oblast.

According to Astra, the incident took place at around 11:00 p.m. local time on May 15.

Five border guards were allegedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the neck, stomach, and face.

Meanwhile, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt reported on May 15 that a "Ukrainian drone" dropped an explosive device on a construction worker near the village of Plekhovo in the region. The construction worker was "lightly wounded" on his shoulder, Starovoyt said.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz claimed on May 16 that a "Ukrainian drone" was shot down over the town of Klintsy in the region.

According to Bogomaz, there were no casualties and only the balcony of a residential building was damaged.

Russia's Investigative Committee publicly acknowledged on May 16 the drone attacks in Plekhovo and Klintsy, but not the alleged attack on the FSB office in Glushkovo.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.