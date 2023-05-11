Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian governors report attacks on oil depot, energy facility

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 1:28 PM 2 min read
Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, said on May 11 that a Ukrainian drone had allegedly attacked an oil depot owned by the Russian state oil company Rosneft.

The oil depot is located in the town of Klintsy, around 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

The attack purportedly damaged the depot's foundation and the oil storage tank, according to Bogomaz. No casualties were reported.

There have been an increasing number of reports about attacks on railway networks and oil refineries within Russian territory in recent weeks.

Earlier, Bogomaz reported an attack on an administration building in Starodub on May 10, while Russian media outlet Baza wrote that it was the building of a military enlistment office.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, claimed that Ukrainian forces hit an electrical substation in the village of Tyotkino, which allegedly interrupted the power supply.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast has also reportedly come under fire, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. He said that seven settlements were left without electricity due to the purported attack.

All the mentioned Russian regions border Ukraine. Kyiv has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attacks.

Russia has been regularly shelling Ukraine's northeastern regions bordering Russia, and Russian regions along the border have also been shelled.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage, which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
