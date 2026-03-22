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Russia's internet blackouts spread to St. Petersburg, residents say

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by Abbey Fenbert
Russia's internet blackouts spread to St. Petersburg, residents say
In this photo illustration a smartphone screen displays the logo of social media app and instant messaging service Telegram, on Feb. 19, 2026 in Bath, U.K. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Mobile internet outages surged in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on March 22, according to online service trackers and reports from local residents.

The reports come a week after widespread restrictions to mobile internet in Moscow on March 13, as the Kremlin enforced a new "whitelist" system that only permits access to pro-government social media, outlets, and official state websites.

The website Downdetector, which tracks interruptions to internet service worldwide, logged a significant spike in reported outages in St. Petersburg — Russia's second-largest city — on March 22.

Residents reported that in several districts, primarily concentrated in the city center, users could only access websites on the "whitelist." Residents also said there were no aerial alerts signaling a drone threat.

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Russia has cited Ukrainian drone attacks as the official reason for the ongoing internet shutdowns. The Kremlin's online censorship campaign has intensified in recent week, with blackouts reported in regions across the country.

The whitelist system is now fully operational following reports of initial malfunctions. It represents the latest step in Russia's efforts to control digital communications and replace Western platforms with state-sponsored ones.

In June 2025,  Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law establishing a national digital platform centered on the state-developed Max messenger. Human rights groups have warned that the platform could enable mass surveillance.

Later that summer, Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, blocked voice calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, citing concerns about recruitment for sabotage.

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By the end of 2025, Russia had become the global leader in internet shutdowns. Total outage time reached 37,166 hours, affecting roughly 146 million people.

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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