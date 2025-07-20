Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia moves to restrict foreign messaging apps on Putin’s order

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russia moves to restrict foreign messaging apps on Putin’s order
WhatsApp logo displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on Dec. 15, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his government to develop new restrictions targeting foreign messaging apps and software from so-called "unfriendly countries," Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported on July 20.

Putin's directive, published by the Kremlin earlier this week, calls for limiting the use of foreign-made communication services and software in Russia.

It is part of a broader push to reduce dependence on technologies from nations deemed hostile by Moscow.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, WhatsApp, owned by Meta organization, is a likely target for blocking.

Russia declared Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, an "extremist organization" in 2022. WhatsApp is the company's only service that has not yet been blocked in Russia.

Last year, Russian Senator Artem Sheikin said that Russia may block WhatsApp in 2025 if the messenger's management does not comply with Russian laws.

The fate of the Telegram messenger app remains uncertain, Ukrainian intelligence said. Founded by Russian-born businessman Pavel Durov, Telegram denies any connections to Russian authorities or intelligence services, despite journalistic investigations claiming otherwise.

"(Russian) authorities have already created a new element of the centralized digital surveillance system — the Max messenger from VK," the intelligence's statement read.

All Russian officials have been ordered to switch to Max, an app that reportedly has full access to the microphone, camera, contacts, location, and files on a user's device.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the data is automatically transmitted to servers linked to Vkontake (VK) — a popular Russian social network that was created by Durov in 2006 and is now de facto controlled by Russian authorities.

Fire, flight diversions reported near Moscow as Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia’s capital
A fire broke out in Moscow Oblast overnight on July 20 as Ukraine reportedly launched a drone attack targeting the Russian capital, local Telegram channels reported.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
RussiaTechMetaForeign Intelligence ServiceTelegram
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, July 20
Sunday, July 20
Zelensky unveils new composition of Ukraine's Security Council.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 19 announced the updated composition of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, following the country's latest government reshuffle. While most members remain the same, one notable change is the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the council’s new secretary.

Show More

Editors' Picks