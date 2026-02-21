KI logo
Russia

Putin signs law enabling FSB to order individual internet and mobile disconnections, cites security concerns

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Putin signs law enabling FSB to order individual internet and mobile disconnections, cites security concerns
Vladimir Putin leaves the scene during the opening ceremony of the last phase of the Moscow-Saint Petersburg motorway on July 16, 2024, in Tver, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Feb. 20, framed by authorities as a measure to counter security threats and potential attacks, granting Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) broad authority to order the disconnection of individuals from mobile and home internet services.

The legislation obliges telecommunications operators to cut access upon request from the security service, while shielding providers from legal responsibility for such shutdowns, according to Russian independent media outlet Astra.

The measure amends Russia’s law on communications and effectively allows authorities to block a person’s access to internet and mobile networks anywhere under Moscow’s control, including occupied parts of Ukraine.

Russia’s State Duma approved the bill in its final readings on Feb. 17 after rapidly advancing it through parliament following an initial review in January.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The law significantly expands state control over digital communications, granting security agencies sweeping powers to restrict connectivity without court oversight.

Critics say the move further strengthens the Kremlin’s ability to suppress dissent and control information flows amid ongoing wartime censorship and domestic crackdowns.

Russian authorities recently attempted to fully block the Meta-owned WhatsApp messaging app, the social media platform announced on Feb. 12.

In September 2025, Russia's Digital Development Ministry and major internet providers approved a so-called "white list" of websites that would remain accessible during mobile internet blackouts.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The list includes state portals, marketplaces like Ozon and Wildberries, Yandex services, and Kremlin-backed platforms such as VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, and the Max messenger.

However, even these services often fail to function properly during full outages, according to Siberia.Realities.

read also

‘Don’t believe in fairy tales’ — Russia scrambles for front-line signal after Starlink cut-off
Russia’s assault on Ukraine has gone dark thanks to a recent cut-off of satellite internet. “Their pilots are now forced to pass on information by radio, and I can intercept those messages,” Tymur, a deputy battalion commander in the Lyman sector, told the Kyiv Independent. “They have their own versions and alternatives to Starlink. They just need time to expand their use.” At the start of February, SpaceX and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry implemented a “white list” for Starlinks to operate
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Russian censorshipCensorship
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, February 21
Saturday, February 21
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Video
He is 30. And he lost his limbs in war.

In December 2023, Hlib Benia, a Ukrainian soldier with the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, was delivering supplies to his comrades when Russian FPV (first-person view) drones struck. Two of his fellow soldiers were killed. He survived but lost an arm and a leg.

Show More

Editors' Picks