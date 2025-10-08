Russian strikes kill 5, injure 37, hit thermal power plant in Ukraine over past day

At least five civilians were killed and 37 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 8.

The strikes, which targeted multiple regions, underscored Russia's ongoing strategy of hitting civilian areas and infrastructure to pressure Ukraine while dismissing calls for a ceasefire.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 183 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses intercepted 154, but 22 drones still struck 11 locations.

A thermal power plant owned by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, was among the facilities hit. The company said two workers were injured and the plant sustained "serious damage," although it did not disclose the exact location.

DTEK, which operates power plants across Ukraine, has repeatedly warned that Russia's sustained strikes on energy infrastructure pose a threat to the country's power grid ahead of winter.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 15 more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks damaged eight apartment buildings and seven houses.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two people in the village of Vodianske and injured 10 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian strikes in Chernihiv Oblast injured three people, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. The attack also targeted a State Emergency Service fire department, though no personnel were injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were hospitalized and are in moderate condition after Russian drone attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Moscow used drones and guided bombs to strike several settlements, injuring two people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast, local authorities said. The child is in serious condition, and her mother and grandmother were hospitalized.

The attacks also come amid growing international concern over Moscow's preparations for a renewed winter campaign targeting energy infrastructure, a tactic that left millions without electricity last year.