Russian strikes kill 5, injure 19, hit port and energy infrastructure in Ukraine

At least five civilians were killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 9.

The attacks, which targeted residential areas and critical infrastructure, show Moscow's continued campaign to pressure Ukraine by striking civilian targets while dismissing calls for a ceasefire.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 112 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses intercepted 87, but 22 drones still hit 12 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured eight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks damaged 10 houses and targeted both critical and social infrastructure.

Three people were killed and two more injured in Sumy Oblast as Russian forces carried out nearly 50 attacks on 25 settlements across the region, local authorities reported.

In Odesa Oblast, at least five people were injured in overnight strikes that hit civilian, port, and energy infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack sparked fires in two houses, an administrative building of a gas station, and a port facility. Four additional houses were damaged, leaving more than 30,000 people without electricity.

A Russian strike on the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on Oct. 9, 2025, caused a fire. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kharkiv Oblast also came under fire, with one civilian injured as Russia used guided aerial bombs and drones against local communities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people and struck 14 settlements with a total of 580 projectiles, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The latest wave of strikes continues Russia's pattern of targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure ahead of winter, amid heightened concerns over sustained attacks on energy facilities.