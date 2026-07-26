Civilian grain ship sinks in Black Sea following Russian strike

A civilian cargo ship sank on July 26 in the Black Sea near Odesa after being struck by Russian missiles days earlier on July 19 while it was transporting grain, authorities reported.

"The Golden Leo, which was struck near Odesa on July 19, has sunk. As a result of the Russian attack, the ship sustained significant damage to its hull and superstructure, which led to the loss of its seaworthiness and subsequent sinking," Ukraine's Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reported.

Ten people were killed in the Russian attack on July 19. The vessel, sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag and owned by a Turkish company, was leaving Ukraine's maritime corridor with a cargo of grain when it was struck by three Russian Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles, Ukraine's Navy first said.

"At the time of the sinking, there was no crew on board. We recall that after the attack, eight crew members were evacuated during a search and rescue operation. Unfortunately, nine crew members and a Ukrainian pilot were killed as a result of the attack," USPA reported.

Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The Ports Authority said it has informed the International Maritime Organization and the shipowner of the Russian attack.

"By attacking commercial vessels, Russia is grossly violating the norms of international maritime law, the principles of freedom of navigation, and creating a direct threat to the lives of seafarers. This also jeopardizes the stability of international maritime transport and global food security," USPA said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper also condemned the Russian attack on the cargo ship while it was transporting grain.

"The enemy has once again demonstrated that it deliberately targets civilian shipping, endangering human lives and the safety of maritime transport. The attack on the civilian ship, which was carrying peaceful cargo, is further proof of the terrorist nature of the aggressor country," he said.

Russia regularly conducts fatal strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

On July 13, Russia hit a civilian cargo vessel flying the Togolese flag while it was unloading mineral fertilizers at the port of Odesa, killing five people and injuring 10 others.

