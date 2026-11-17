Key developments on Nov. 17:

Entire section of Crimean Bridge collapses after 'seven-phase operation,' Zelensky reveals

2 key bridges in Kyiv struck in massive Russian ballistic missile attack across Ukraine

Fire reported at major Russian petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan amid drone attack

Ukraine has proposed Oleshky-like humanitarian operation in 10 more occupied settlements, Zelensky says

A section of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia has collapsed after a Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike overnight on Nov. 17, the final part of what President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed was a seven-phase operation carried out over "several weeks."

Pictures posted to social media show one of the structure's arches and roadway between two supports completely gone, with debris visible below. It follows a separate done strike on Nov. 16.

"Crimean Bridge. Sanctioned," Ukraine's Presidential Sanctions Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk wrote in a post on X.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Crimean Bridge connects Russia's Krasnodar Krai with the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula across the Kerch Strait. Built following Russia's 2014 occupation of Crimea, the bridge road section opened in 2018, while passenger rail services began in 2019.

The bridge has been a target of Ukrainian attacks since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said on Nov. 17 the strike was the "seventh phase of an operation that has been underway for several weeks."

"Our forces systematically destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare assets, and other designated targets along the path to the final objective," he said in a post on social media.

2 key bridges in Kyiv struck in massive Russian ballistic missile attack across Ukraine

Kyiv's Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River were struck in a Russian missile attack targeting cities across Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed.

Both bridges were closed to traffic as emergency and municipal crews assess the damage and work to restore them. Long traffic jams formed during the rush hour, and metro stations were packed as people sought other routes around the city.

Klitschko said at around 4 p.m. that the city is partially resuming traffic on the Southern bridge, allowing vehicles that meet the weight limit to travel from the eastern bank to the center of the city across the river. The traffic from the western side, however, remains closed due to the damage in that section of the bridge, he added.

"Currently, experts are reviewing the survey data and performing the necessary calculations to assess the technical condition and load-bearing capacity of the damaged structures," Klitschko said in a Telegram post.

Zelensky said in a post on social media that four ballistic missiles targeted the Southern Bridge, and three targeted the Northern Bridge, though he did not say how many hit each.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Nov. 17 that two people had been killed in Kyiv's Obolonskyi District, but it was not clear if they died during the overnight missile strike or later in the morning when a drone alert had been issued in the capital.

Klitschko announced that the missile strikes damaged the city's critical infrastructure systems, with some areas experiencing disruptions to water and heating supplies.

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Fire reported at major Russian petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan amid drone attack

A fire was reported at a major oil refining and petrochemical complex in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan overnight on Nov. 17, amid reports of a drone attack on the region.

Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ reported that the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat complex in the city of Salavat had been targeted.

Photos and videos circulated by the channels purportedly show a large glow from a fire near the industrial facility. Exilenova+ reported fires at multiple locations within the complex, although the extent of any damage remains unclear.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the location of the reported fire or whether the facility sustained a direct hit.

Located approximately 1,750 kilometers (1,090 miles) from Ukraine's border, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, capable of processing up to 10 million metric tons of oil and gas condensate annually. The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum and chemical products.

The facility has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks. Most recently, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed a strike on the complex on Oct. 8, which caused a large fire.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies and reduce revenue supporting Moscow's war effort.

There was no immediate confirmation of the latest reported attack from Ukrainian military officials or regional authorities in Bashkortostan.

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Ukraine has proposed Oleshky-like humanitarian operation in 10 more occupied settlements, Zelensky says

Ukraine has proposed an Oleshky-like humanitarian operation in 10 more Russian-occupied settlements in southern Kherson and southeastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Zelensky said on Nov. 17 after a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Without naming the settlements, Zelensky said that discussions would follow with the American mediators to organize a much-needed humanitarian operation, similar to the few-day local ceasefire in Kherson Oblast that allowed civilians to evacuate the occupied town of Oleshky.

Zelensky's statement comes as many cities, towns, and villages across Ukraine's east and south endure occupation for nearly five years, while others have endured it for 12 years. With Russia trying to impose an information blackout from occupied territories, it is increasingly difficult for Ukraine or third parties to independently assess the humanitarian situation for the Ukrainians who continue to live there.

War immediately arrived in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president also said Kyiv was preparing for a prisoner-of-war exchange, which he said was one of the most important agreements reached at the trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11.

"We are already communicating through intelligence channels. Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks," Zelensky said in his Telegram post.

"The timeline for implementing this agreement depends on how quickly the Russian side acts and on the American team's communication with them."

Earlier, Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed that, as the Abu Dhabi peace talks concluded on Nov. 11, both sides had agreed to a new "large-scale" prisoner exchange.