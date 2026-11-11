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Russian strike on crowded market in Odesa Oblast kills at least 4, injures 8

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian strike on crowded market in Odesa Oblast kills at least 4, injures 8
Russian forces attacked a market in the town of Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, on the morning of Nov. 11, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

Editor's note: This is developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a market in central Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, on Nov. 11, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

An air raid alert sounded in the region at around 11 a.m. local time. At the time, Ukraine's Air Force reported that a jet-powered drone was heading toward Chornomorsk.

Local authorities did not specify whether the market was hit directly by the drone, by falling debris or by another type of weapon.

At 12:30 p.m., Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces had struck a site in the city center while it was crowded with people. The attack also damaged residential buildings and cars nearby.

At around 1 p.m., Kiper reported that one person had been killed and at least 10 others injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, including four in serious condition.

Two more people later died in hospital, bringing the death toll to three, the local authorities said.

Later, Kiper reported that a fourth person had unfortunately passed away from their injuries.

Chornomorsk, home to around 50,000 people, is the third-largest city in Odesa Oblast after the regional capital, Odesa, and Izmail. Located on the Black Sea coast, it lies about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Odesa.

The strike marks the second time in three days that Russian forces have targeted Chornomorsk. On Nov. 9, Russian forces struck a two-story residential building in the city.

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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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