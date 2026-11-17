Norway and Sweden will provide weapons funding totaling approximately $371 million to Ukraine, the countries announced on Nov. 17, coinciding with the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Norway's contribution will amount to $300 million to NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which funds U.S. weapons purchases for Ukraine. While Sweden will provide 720 million Swedish Krona (approximately $71 million) for various Ukrainian weapons initiatives, including PURL.

The latest pledges come as Ukraine faces an acute shortage of Patriot missiles, which remain its most effective defense against Russian ballistic missile attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on allies to priritize the interceptor missiles in its aid shipments.

Norway's pledge comes alongside a separate German commitment to provide $300 million to PURL announced earlier in the day by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

In addition to the latest German and Norwegian contribution to the PURL mechanism, Sweden will contribute 200 million of the 720 million Swedish Krona (approximately $20 million) to the NATO program. A further 180 million Swedish Krona ($18 million) will go towards the Czech-led initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

The Swedish government did not specify how the remaining 320 million Krona would be distributed.

Ukraine faces a critical shortage of air defense capabilities as Russia continues to pound civilian areas with ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. On Nov. 17, Russia attacked two key bridges in Kyiv in a new attempt to stop people from being able to cross the city.

Patriot missiles are the only weapon reliable enough to stop Russian ballistic missiles, but there is a global shortage of them, exacerbated further since the U.S. launched its war against Iran.