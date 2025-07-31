Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'No other option' — Russian state media article demands no Ukrainians 'be left alive'

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
'No other option' — Russian state media article demands no Ukrainians 'be left alive'
The Logo of the Mass media Ria Novosti is displayed at the XXVIII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Expoforum in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 21, 2025. (Maksim Konstantinov/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russian state-run media outlet RIA Novosti on July 30 published a column titled "There is no other option: no one should be left alive in Ukraine."

In the piece, columnist Kirill Strelnikov describes Ukrainians as "happy with their fate" and claims they are "ready to die" for what he derisively calls "the best army in the world."

The article refers to Ukrainian soldiers as "laboratory rats," denies their humanity, and includes a grotesque comment about "no need for lacy underwear for the dead."

Strelnikov repeats Kremlin propaganda lines, including the claim that Ukraine is a "military training ground" for the West and that Ukrainians are mere pawns of the U.S. and Europe.

The article dismisses Western military analyses recognizing Ukraine's battlefield gains, naming institutions like the Atlantic Council and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and derides U.S. and U.K. generals for praising Ukraine's military.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us
Article image

The piece marks an escalation in Russia's dehumanizing war propaganda.

Claims that Ukrainians are "ready to die" contradict the lived reality of a population resisting an unprovoked invasion, which Moscow started back in 2014, to defend their homes and sovereignty.

This rhetoric reflects a long-standing Kremlin narrative designed to strip Ukraine of agency and portray its people as expendable.

Russia's war effort has increasingly relied on genocidal framing, echoing prior statements by state officials and propagandists that deny Ukraine's right to exist as a nation.

RIA Novosti is one of Russia's central state media arms and has consistently served as a platform for war propaganda, disinformation, and anti-Western messaging.

Strelnikov, the article's author, is a co-founder of the nationalist media project Politrussia and a frequent contributor to other Kremlin-aligned outlets. His previous articles have spread falsehoods about the war, many of which have been debunked by independent media.

‘Russia’s response to our desire for peace’ — Russian mass attack on Kyiv kills 7, including child, injures 88
“At least 10 injured children, five of them in hospitals. This was done by Russians,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, wrote in his official Telegram channel.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image

RussiaWarUkrainePropagandaRussian propagandaGenocide
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 31
Thursday, July 31
Show More

Editors' Picks