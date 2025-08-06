Become a member
News Feed

Russian soldier shoots civilian near Pokrovsk, video shows; prosecutors launch war crimes probe

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A Donetsk Oblast road-sign on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A Russian soldier shot and killed a civilian attempting to evacuate from the village of Udachne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug 6.

The agency has opened a war crimes investigation, marking the third recorded case this year of Russian forces killing civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the prosecutors, a video shared on an unnamed Telegram channel shows a civilian walking along the roadside with a suitcase of personal belongings when he was gunned down.

"A Russian Armed Forces serviceman cynically opened fire from an ambush set up in a ruined building and killed the passerby with an automatic weapon," the statement reads.

The man was reportedly trying to leave Udachne, a front-line village located 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of the besieged town of Pokrovsk.

Authorities said the killing has been officially entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under charges related to war crimes resulting in death. Investigators are working to determine all circumstances of the incident and to identify the soldier involved.

Donetsk Oblast has remained one of the most active combat zones since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Civilian evacuations from contested or occupied areas remain extremely dangerous, with Russian forces repeatedly accused of targeting non-combatants.

Ukraine and its international partners have documented numerous cases of alleged war crimes by Russian forces, including unlawful killings, torture, and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

UkraineRussiaWarRussian war crimesPokrovskDonetsk Oblast
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Wednesday, August 6
Wednesday, August 6
