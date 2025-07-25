Become a member
News Feed

Over 23,000 civilians, 113 children trapped in active combat zones in Donetsk Oblast, official says

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Over 23,000 civilians, 113 children trapped in active combat zones in Donetsk Oblast, official says
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldiers firing with D30 artillery at their fighting position in Donetsk oblast, Ukraine on July 29, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Around 23,000 civilians, including 113 children, remain in active combat zones across Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Dmytro Petlin, head of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense Work of the local military administration, said during an online briefing on July 24.

Most of the children are located in the Lyman urban territorial community, where 108 remain, while another five are in the Toretsk community, according to Petlin.

The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has classified 18 communities as active combat zones, including Shakhovsk, Maryinka, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvaniv Siversk, Illinivsk, Kostiantynivka, Udachne, Lyman, Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Ocheretynske, and Novoselivka.

Ukraine has largely maintained a defensive posture in the east as Russia's summer offensive continues its steady advance.

Ukrainian and Western military experts assess that Russia may escalate its offensive operations during the 50-day period U.S. President Donald Trump allocated for Moscow to reach a ceasefire settlement. In the coming weeks, Russia could realistically push closer to both Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Some 1,380 civilians still remain in Pokrovsk as Russian forces continue their assault on the front-line city in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Filashkin. The town remains one of the most heavily contested battlegrounds of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine. According to the open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState and soldiers on the ground, Russian troops entered the town on July 22.

Article image
Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Petlin said that over the past week alone, more than 2,500 residents were evacuated from their homes in Donetsk Oblast to safer areas outside the region.

Since the start of mandatory evacuations in early August, 2022, Ukrainian authorities have evacuated over 1.23 million civilians from the government-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast. This figure includes approximately 193,000 children and more than 46,000 people with disabilities.

Despite these efforts, around 265,000 civilians remain in Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast, according to Petlin.

Article image
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

