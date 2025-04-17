The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Nikopol, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian shelling of Nikopol kills 2, injures 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2025 1:14 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke for the Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article contains graphic footage.

A Russian artillery attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17 killed two men aged 56 and 61 and injured five people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Four of the injured victims have been hospitalized and are in serious condition, Lysak said.

The attack caused a fire to break out in the city. According to the governor, a shop, a cafe, several houses, outbuildings, cars, and a bus stop were damaged.

The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke for the Kyiv Independent)
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke for the Kyiv Independent)

Nikopol, located on the banks of the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of artillery and drone strikes.

At least five people were killed and almost 70 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported in the morning of April 17.

This included three people killed, including a child, and 30 injured in an attack against the regional center of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipro, on April 16.

The widespread attacks come amid continued Russian rejection of a full ceasefire agreement, previously backed by Kyiv, and follow recent intensification of strikes on civilian areas across Ukraine.

The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke for the Kyiv Independent)
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke for the Kyiv Independent)
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Nikopol, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke for the Kyiv Independent)
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
