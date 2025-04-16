The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

2 killed, 16 injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 17, 2025 12:25 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Dnipro city center, view from the river. Ukrane. (Posnov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Two have been killed and 16 have been injured in Dnipro amid a Russian drone attack late on April 16.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks in its war against Ukraine. Russia targeted Sumy in a deadly attack on April 13, killing at least 34 and leaving 117 people injured. European leaders condemned the Palm Sunday attack, describing it as appalling and "heartbreaking."

"The Russians killed a young girl in the Dnipro," Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said, adding that an elderly woman was killed in the Russian attack as well.

"There are currently 16 injured. Among them are three children," Lysak reported, adding that a nine-month-old, a six-year-old old and an 11-year-old child have been injured in the attack.

Five people have been hospitalized amid the Russian drone attack, Lysak said.

Several fires have engulfed the city, homes, educational institutions, cultural facilities, and cars have been damaged in the Russian attack, Lysak added.

A Shahed drone nearly hit the Dnipro city hall, Mayor Borys Filatov said in a Telegram post.

The U.S. has led separate talks with Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia to reach a ceasefire. On April 6, Zelensky said Russia is rejecting an unconditional ceasefire because it wants to continue launching missile strikes from the Black Sea.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
