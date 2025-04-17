The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

5 killed, 68 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 17, 2025 11:25 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Dnipro, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people were killed and 68 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on April 17.

Russia launched 75 drones, including Shahed-type drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles against Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force.

Air defenses intercepted 25 drones, while 30 vanished from radars — likely deployed as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense systems.

The assault was repelled by a combination of Ukraine's electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile fire groups.

In Dnipro, a drone strike killed three people, including a child, and injured 30, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said. Five of the injured are children. The strike damaged a dozen apartment buildings, numerous houses, a school, a dormitory, and a gymnasium.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 15 others wounded, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast left 16 people injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The strikes damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across multiple communities.

In Donetsk Oblast, a resident of Pokrovsk was killed, and six others were injured across the region, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 55-year-old man was injured, and Russian forces carried out 350 strikes on 15 settlements during the day, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The widespread attacks come amid continued Russian rejection of a full ceasefire agreement and follow recent intensification of strikes on civilian areas across Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones reportedly strike another Russian missile brigade linked to Sumy attack
Key developments on April 16: * Ukrainian drones reportedly strike another Russian missile brigade linked to Sumy attack * North Korea earns over $20 billion aiding Russia’s war effort, report says * Kyiv doesn’t rule out North Korean participation in Russia’s assault on Sumy, Kharkiv oblasts *…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
