Russian shelling destroys train station in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian shelling destroyed the "Odnorobivka" train station in Kharkiv Oblast's Bohodukhiv District, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on July 6.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces targeted the station at around 11 a.m., the prosecutors said. An extensive fire started in the building, which was reportedly fully destroyed.

Suspilne said that, based on the information provided by local officials, nobody was injured in the attack.

Russian mortars targeted the station already on July 4, damaging several buildings and railway tracks, Suspilne reported.