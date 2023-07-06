Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill at least 6, injure 53 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 6, 2023 11:33 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian missile strike against Lviv on July 6, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted 10 oblasts over the past day, killing at least six people and injuring at least 53 more, local officials reported on July 6.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Lviv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured five residents, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

According to the governor's report, two people were wounded in Avdiivka, one in Toretsk, another in Soloviove, and another in Velyka Novosilka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, at least one person was injured in the attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 54-year-old man was reportedly injured in the shelling of the city of Vochansk. He is hospitalized and in moderate condition, Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured 10 more, including a child, in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Settlements in the Bilozerka community in Kherson Oblast came under attack. According to Advisor to the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, a 58-year-old man was killed, and a 10-year-old boy, a 51-year-old man, and women aged 56, 70, and 41 were among the injured.

In a missile strike against Lviv Oblast, four people were confirmed as killed and at least 37 as wounded, the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the Air Force, seven out of 10 Kalibr cruise missiles launched overnight were shot down, but civilian objects in the city of Lviv and elsewhere sustained damage.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported 35 buildings and 60 apartments were damaged, as well as 50 cars. Some 13 people were hospitalized. Rescue services continue to search the rubble for more possible victims, the mayor said.

Sadovyi said that the premises of a Lviv Polytechnic dormitory, a school, and an office center were impacted by the attack.

Missile debris also damaged buildings elsewhere in the Lviv district and the Zolochiv district but left no causalities, according to Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

The oblast of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia also came under attack but local officials reported no causalities.

Author: Martin Fornusek
