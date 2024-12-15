Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
KI Insights, Business, Ukraine, Economy, Russia, Russian Central Bank, Verkhovna Rada, croatia, History, Ukraine EU accession, Logistics
Edit post

The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets

by KI Insights December 15, 2024 7:19 PM 3 min read
KI Insights data visualization
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

Central banks accounting for over 40% of the world’s economy will set rates next week – incl. a possible record hike in Russia. With inflation expected to reach 9% in 2024 and pressure on the ruble, analysts now expect the Russian Central Bank to increase rates to a record 23% (up 200 basis points).

Much of the world is dealing with combinations of low growth, high debt, budget deficits and the fallout of politically destabilizing inflation – potentially making macroeconomics a surprise 2025 geopolitical driver. The biggest central bank, the US Federal Reserve, faces uncertainty between a booming economy and highly inflationary Trump tariff plans. It is expected to modestly cut rates (25 basis points) on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The Verkhovna Rada's final plenary week of the year will take place Dec. 17–20. A significant focus will be the first reading of the bill addressing the construction of Units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko is strongly advocating for this construction project. Additionally, lawmakers will consider legislation on multiple citizenships.

The presidential election campaign in Croatia is underway, with the first round set for Dec. 29. Current polls show incumbent President Zoran Milanović leading at 35%, while Dragan Primorac holds second place with 24.5%. Maria Selak Raspudić trails significantly in third place at 8%.

Milanović, known for his pro-Putin stance, advocates for Croatia's withdrawal from both the EU and NATO. While Primorac, the former Minister of Education and Science, has a viable path to victory through his nomination by the ruling HDZ party and its allies, his campaign's low visibility and limited political profile may hinder his chances.

The dismissal of Ukrainian Institute of National Memory head Anton Drobovych may move forward talks on Volyn exhumations – a key source of Polish-Ukrainian tensions. Drobovych often frustrated Poles, most recently claiming Poland had not delivered a list of locations for exhumation work (shortly after a significant communique by Foreign Ministers Andrii Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski seemed to resolve the matter). The issue remains complex, notably given Polish presidential elections next year (and possibly in Ukraine).

Other events and milestones:

  • Dec. 17 (14-18 EET // 12-16 GMT): "The Path to the EU: Consolidating Efforts of the Government, Business, and Society" hybrid conference (offline in Kyiv, and online) will discuss Ukraine's macroeconomic challenges, business growth and EU integration. Organized by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting. Register here.
  • Dec. 17 (16-19.15 EET // 14-17.15 GMT): “Barriers to Business Operations - Infrastructure, Logistics, and Supply Chain Barriers and the Impact on Exporting” online webinar by Kyiv Language Services will explore managing trade hurdles. Join online here.

If you have an upcoming event that you would like featured in our newsletter, please get in touch via [email protected].

The Week Ahead: Key Developments Impacting Global Politics & Markets
Editor’s note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights’ The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday. Romania’s newly elected Parliament to…
The Kyiv IndependentKI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights
KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.