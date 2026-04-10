Russian-recruited hitman caught 'red-handed' attempting to assassinate Ukrainian Navy officer, SBU says

A foreign hitman recruited by Russian intelligence was detained in Odesa during an assassination attempt on a high-ranking Ukrainian Navy officer, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on April 10.

The suspect was caught "red-handed" near a residential complex where the officer lives, as he prepared to open fire on his vehicle, according to the SBU.

Investigators said the attacker positioned himself at the exit of the building, armed with a pistol and two loaded magazines. Pretending to repair a bicycle while wearing a balaclava, he waited for the officer's car to approach.

When the vehicle neared the exit, the suspect threw the bicycle under its wheels and attempted to open fire, but was detained by SBU counterintelligence officers and special forces, who had been monitoring him over an extended period and documenting his movements.

According to the investigators, the suspect is a 37-year-old national of a Balkan country recruited by Russian intelligence services.

He reportedly entered Ukraine in February 2026 under the guise of a tourist, first arriving in Kyiv before traveling to Odesa to carry out the attack.

After arriving in the port city, the suspect received coordinates from a Russian handler to retrieve a firearm fitted with a silencer and ammunition from a hidden cache.

Authorities say he conducted surveillance on the officer's movements and coordinated the planned attack location with his handler. To avoid detection, he regularly changed rented apartments and hotel rooms in Odesa.

The suspect has been charged with attempted terrorist attack under Ukrainian law and remains in custody. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

The SBU frequently reports on uncovering and disrupting Russian agent operations and terrorist plots against military and civilian targets.

The FSB often target individuals in vulnerable situations, including those facing financial difficulties or with prior criminal records.