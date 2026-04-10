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Russia wants to capture Pokrovsk, other key Donetsk Oblast towns by end of April, Zelensky says

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by Asami Terajima
Russia wants to capture Pokrovsk, other key Donetsk Oblast towns by end of April, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his official visit to the headquarters of the Spanish government in Palacio de la Moncloa on March 18, 2026. (Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russia wants to capture some of the last Ukrainian-held strongholds in eastern Donetsk Oblast, including Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk, by the end of April, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8 at a closed-door briefing.

"This is impossible, but this is not the first time they've set a deadline, and now they've set this target for themselves," Zelensky said, adding that British intelligence also considers it impossible.

Zelensky's assessment, based on new Russian military maps he reviewed with his top military chiefs, comes after Russia reported capturing the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk in December 2025.

Fierce battles continue on the outskirts of Pokrovsk and near its sister town, Myrnohrad. Russian troops are trying to close in on the town of Kostiantynivka from three sides, and Druzhkivka is located more than 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) to its northwest.

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Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Zelensky also said at the meeting with journalists that he believes Russia is increasing the size of its army in Ukraine by drawing in forces from the strategic reserve.

While he deemed this to be "a risky move" for Russia at the cost of weakening its borders with other countries, he said it allows Moscow to grow its army despite Ukraine inflicting casualties equal to the number of troops Russia mobilizes each month.

Without elaborating further, Zelensky said that he has discussed the issue with the top military chiefs to counteract it.

Earlier in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree expanding the Russian regular army to nearly 2.4 million personnel, according to a Russian legal acts website.

The manpower balance remains strategically important as the Kremlin tries to sustain the war without full mobilization. Moscow continues to rely on contract recruitment and financial rewards to avoid the political backlash that followed the 2022 draft.

Speaking about the peace talks amid the U.S.' efforts to end the war at all costs, Zelensky acknowledged that the period until September would be "very difficult" for Ukraine, with another round of trilateral meetings expected in the coming months with Russia.

"In my view, the Americans won't give anyone more time regarding this dialogue," Zelensky said.

"With the start of summer, the U.S. will focus even more on domestic processes — the elections. And I think they have a sort of domestic political deadline — roughly August."

Zelensky emphasized the importance of exerting "sufficient pressure" on Russia during this period. He stressed that much would depend on Western allies' preparedness to act and take "a responsible approach to threats that are directed not against any one country, but against all of them."

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The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Volodymyr ZelenskyRussiaRussian armed forces
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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